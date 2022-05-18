Watkin Jones Plc Announces Dividend of GBX 2.90 (LON:WJG)

Watkin Jones Plc (LON:WJG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.90 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

WJG stock opened at GBX 236.46 ($2.91) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 246.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 249.03. Watkin Jones has a twelve month low of GBX 204.50 ($2.52) and a twelve month high of GBX 282.09 ($3.48). The firm has a market cap of £605.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.01) price target on shares of Watkin Jones in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 282.40 ($3.48).

In other news, insider Alan Giddins purchased 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 231 ($2.85) per share, with a total value of £49,665 ($61,224.11).

Watkin Jones Company Profile

Watkin Jones Plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Student Accommodation, Build to Rent, Affordable Homes, and Accommodation Management segments. It is involved in the development of purpose-built student accommodation, build to rent accommodation, and residential housing property; and management of student accommodation and build to rent property.

