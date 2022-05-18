Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,626 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WTS. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 688.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

WTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $165.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $148.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.00.

In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $812,224.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE WTS opened at $131.31 on Wednesday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.20 and a fifty-two week high of $212.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.64.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.24. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $463.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Watts Water Technologies’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 19.73%.

Watts Water Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products, solution, and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.