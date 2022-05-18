Wedbush Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for NIKE in a research note issued on Friday, May 13th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now anticipates that the footwear maker will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.21. Wedbush also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.96 EPS.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS.

NKE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price objective on NIKE in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $202.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.52.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $115.90 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.73. The company has a market cap of $182.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. NIKE has a 12-month low of $105.00 and a 12-month high of $179.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.19%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,894,686,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 344.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,583,700 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $520,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of NIKE by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,598,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,433,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969,270 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,307,214 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,551,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 9.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,427,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

