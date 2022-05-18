Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Shares of NYSE WMK opened at $78.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.63. Weis Markets has a one year low of $49.66 and a one year high of $86.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.13.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter. Weis Markets had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Weis Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.70%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,968,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,597,000 after buying an additional 18,872 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,737,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,096,000 after purchasing an additional 27,685 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Weis Markets by 6.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 497,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,564,000 after buying an additional 29,300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 1.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 444,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,343,000 after purchasing an additional 7,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 296,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,525,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. 38.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Weis Markets Company Profile

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

