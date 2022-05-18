West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,656 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,358 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned about 0.10% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $35,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,765 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,385 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 2,797 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 895 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 544 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 8,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.69, for a total value of $2,979,467.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services stock traded down $10.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $294.22. 9,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,654. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $288.12 and a 1 year high of $475.35. The firm has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $367.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $396.69.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.92 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 8.00%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WST. StockNews.com downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

