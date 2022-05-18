Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0665 per share on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st.
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years.
IGI stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.02. 495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,686. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a 52-week low of $16.94 and a 52-week high of $23.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.00 and a 200-day moving average of $19.87.
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.
