Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:DMO)

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th.
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 22.7% per year over the last three years.
Shares of DMO stock opened at $12.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.37. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $11.82 and a 12 month high of $16.29.
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
