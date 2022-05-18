Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:DMO)

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMOGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 22.7% per year over the last three years.

Shares of DMO stock opened at $12.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.37. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $11.82 and a 12 month high of $16.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth $166,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth $313,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,193 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 56,534 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth $1,390,000.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

