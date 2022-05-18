Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0475 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd.

Shares of NYSE MNP traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.48. 1,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,753. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.40. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund has a twelve month low of $12.27 and a twelve month high of $16.90.

Get Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 1,208.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 21.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund in the third quarter worth $477,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 10.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.07% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.