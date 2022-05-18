WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,367,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 962,446 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 5.28% of WEX worth $332,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WEX. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in WEX by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. boosted its stake in WEX by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in WEX by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in WEX by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in WEX by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WEX alerts:

In other WEX news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,575. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WEX stock opened at $159.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. WEX Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.01 and a 52-week high of $208.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $167.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.66. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 57.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.62.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.19. WEX had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $517.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. WEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

WEX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on WEX from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on WEX from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on WEX from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on WEX from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on WEX in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.46.

WEX Profile (Get Rating)

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.