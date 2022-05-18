Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.

Wheaton Precious Metals has increased its dividend payment by an average of 16.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Wheaton Precious Metals has a dividend payout ratio of 39.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Wheaton Precious Metals to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.0%.

Shares of NYSE:WPM opened at $40.28 on Wednesday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52-week low of $36.39 and a 52-week high of $51.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.92 and a 200 day moving average of $43.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.50.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 63.33% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $307.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,469,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,475,000 after buying an additional 303,774 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 41.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,787,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,641,000 after buying an additional 821,061 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 245.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,530,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,401,000 after buying an additional 1,798,086 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 13.0% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,206,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,098,000 after buying an additional 254,576 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,183,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,887,000 after buying an additional 71,071 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a $61.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.14.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

