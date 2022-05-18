Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.75

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 1.75 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.

Whirlpool has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Whirlpool has a payout ratio of 26.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Whirlpool to earn $26.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $7.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.5%.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

NYSE:WHR opened at $186.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Whirlpool has a 52 week low of $164.52 and a 52 week high of $246.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $182.23 and a 200 day moving average of $205.08.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Whirlpool will post 24.86 EPS for the current year.

Whirlpool declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 16.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Whirlpool by 16.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 526.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $221.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Cfra cut shares of Whirlpool to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $280.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.57.

About Whirlpool (Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.