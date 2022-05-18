WhiteCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.95 Million (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $206.03 million and approximately $2.95 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000956 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00022130 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00013424 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003970 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000012 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000825 BTC.

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

