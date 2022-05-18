William Blair Comments on Shift Technologies, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SFT)

Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Shift Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 11th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.60). William Blair also issued estimates for Shift Technologies’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.25) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.24) EPS.

Get Shift Technologies alerts:

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.02. Shift Technologies had a negative return on equity of 201.11% and a negative net margin of 24.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.55) EPS.

SFT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Shift Technologies from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Benchmark lowered Shift Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shift Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. BTIG Research downgraded Shift Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Shift Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.55.

Shares of SFT stock opened at $1.10 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.89. Shift Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $9.75. The company has a market capitalization of $90.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Shift Technologies during the first quarter worth $31,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Shift Technologies by 794.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 163,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 145,191 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Shift Technologies by 537.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 10,591 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Shift Technologies by 217.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 694,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 475,397 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Shift Technologies by 296.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 619,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 463,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.42% of the company’s stock.

About Shift Technologies (Get Rating)

Shift Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an ecommerce platform for buying and selling used cars. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as at-home car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shift Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.