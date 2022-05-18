Wilmar International (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) versus Fobi AI (OTCMKTS:FOBIF) Financial Comparison

Wilmar International (OTCMKTS:WLMIY – Get Rating) and Fobi AI (OTCMKTS:FOBIF – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Wilmar International alerts:

0.0% of Wilmar International shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Wilmar International has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fobi AI has a beta of -0.72, indicating that its stock price is 172% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Wilmar International and Fobi AI, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wilmar International 0 0 0 0 N/A Fobi AI 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Wilmar International and Fobi AI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wilmar International N/A N/A N/A Fobi AI -930.19% -167.88% -146.40%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Wilmar International and Fobi AI’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wilmar International $65.79 billion 0.29 $1.89 billion N/A N/A Fobi AI $120,000.00 569.98 -$8.66 million N/A N/A

Wilmar International has higher revenue and earnings than Fobi AI.

Summary

Wilmar International beats Fobi AI on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wilmar International (Get Rating)

Wilmar International Limited operates as an agribusiness company in Singapore, South East Asia, the People's Republic of China, India, Europe, Australia/New Zealand, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Food Products, Feed and Industrial Products, Plantation and Sugar Milling, and Others. The Food Products segment engages in processing, branding, and distribution of a range of edible food products, including vegetable oil produced from palm and oilseeds, sugar, flour, rice, noodles, specialty fats, snacks, bakery, and dairy products. The Feed and Industrial Products segment is involved in the processing, merchandising, and distribution of products, such as animal feeds, non-edible palm and lauric products, agricultural commodities, oleochemicals, gas oil, and biodiesel. The Plantation and Sugar Milling segment engages in the cultivation and milling of palm oil and sugarcane. The Others segment provides logistics and jetty port services. As of December 31, 2021, Wilmar International Limited owned an oil palm plantation covering an area 230,480 hectares in Indonesia, Malaysia, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Ezyhealth Asia Pacific Ltd and changed its name to Wilmar International Limited in July 2006. Wilmar International Limited was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About Fobi AI (Get Rating)

Fobi AI Inc., operates as a data intelligence company worldwide. The company offers artificial intelligence, automated marketing, contact tracing, and contactless solutions to the brick-and-mortar space. It also provides Fobi, a plug and play hardware or software that offers real-time, detailed insights and automated, and personalized engagement. The company serves telecom, casino gaming, sports and entertainment, hospitality, and retail industries. The company was formerly known as Loop Insights Inc. Fobi AI Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Wilmar International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilmar International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.