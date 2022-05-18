WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) Short Interest Update

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,550,000 shares, a decrease of 23.0% from the April 15th total of 3,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Shares of WIMI stock opened at $1.96 on Wednesday. WiMi Hologram Cloud has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $6.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WIMI. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud in the 4th quarter worth $1,226,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in WiMi Hologram Cloud by 336.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 501,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 386,683 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in WiMi Hologram Cloud in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,134,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lifted its holdings in WiMi Hologram Cloud by 219.6% in the 3rd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 487,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 334,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud during the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. 11.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc provides augmented reality (AR) based holographic services and products in China. It operates in three segments: AR Advertising Services, AR Entertainment, and Semiconductor Related Products and Services. The company primarily offers holographic AR advertising services and holographic AR entertainment products.

