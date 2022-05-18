Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Trading Down 7.4% After Analyst Downgrade

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) fell 7.4% on Wednesday after Cowen lowered their price target on the stock to $100.00. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Wingstop traded as low as $72.68 and last traded at $73.26. 5,793 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 784,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.09.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WING. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $168.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wingstop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $170.00 to $156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.50.

In related news, insider Donnie Upshaw sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.75, for a total value of $120,705.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Skipworth sold 748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.24, for a total transaction of $101,907.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,209 shares of company stock worth $451,593 over the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Wingstop by 1,400.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its position in Wingstop by 20.2% during the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 641.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 57.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.40.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $76.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.16 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 13.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Wingstop Company Profile (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

