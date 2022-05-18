Winpak (OTCMKTS:WIPKF) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Shares of Winpak Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WIPKF – Get Rating) dropped 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $34.20 and last traded at $34.20. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.66.

WIPKF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Winpak from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Winpak from C$51.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.55.

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, and high performance pouch applications; high-barrier films for converting applications; barrier and non-barrier films, including shrink bags for printing, laminating, and bag making applications; and biaxially oriented nylon films for food packaging and industrial applications.

