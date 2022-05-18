WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $80.33 Million

Equities analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF – Get Rating) will report sales of $80.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for WisdomTree Investments’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $79.94 million and the highest estimate coming in at $80.59 million. WisdomTree Investments reported sales of $77.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments will report full year sales of $325.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $322.98 million to $326.92 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $351.53 million, with estimates ranging from $342.15 million to $360.91 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for WisdomTree Investments.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The firm had revenue of $78.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.74 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. WisdomTree Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

WETF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $7.00 to $6.75 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WisdomTree Investments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.44.

NASDAQ:WETF traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.52. 1,031,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,135,188. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.32. WisdomTree Investments has a fifty-two week low of $5.08 and a fifty-two week high of $7.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $809.01 million, a PE ratio of 40.64 and a beta of 1.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. WisdomTree Investments’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Investments during the first quarter worth about $583,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Investments during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Investments during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Phase 2 Partners LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Investments during the first quarter worth about $4,792,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 49.6% during the first quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 260,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 86,500 shares in the last quarter. 82.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

