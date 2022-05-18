Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The information services provider reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $1.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $341.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.47 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 14.03% and a negative return on equity of 94.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.36) earnings per share. Wix.com updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIX opened at $68.12 on Wednesday. Wix.com has a 52 week low of $56.24 and a 52 week high of $309.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.83 and its 200-day moving average is $120.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -21.16 and a beta of 1.56.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the 1st quarter valued at $532,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Wix.com by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,046 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Wix.com during the 1st quarter worth about $467,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Wix.com during the 1st quarter worth about $346,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Wix.com by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,782 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WIX shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Wix.com from $320.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Wix.com from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Wix.com from $145.00 to $105.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Wix.com from $215.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.06.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

