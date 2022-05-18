Woodcoin Price Reaches $2.10 (LOG)

Woodcoin (LOG) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 18th. One Woodcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.10 or 0.00007192 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Woodcoin has a market capitalization of $16.88 million and $71,504.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Woodcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,214.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,961.37 or 0.06713684 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.90 or 0.00232406 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00016937 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.17 or 0.00657791 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $158.62 or 0.00542933 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00069067 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00004212 BTC.

About Woodcoin

Woodcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Woodcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Woodcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.