Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) Shares Gap Down to $36.97

Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.97, but opened at $35.15. Woori Financial Group shares last traded at $35.15, with a volume of 1 shares.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.73.

Get Woori Financial Group alerts:

Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter. Woori Financial Group had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 9.26%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WF. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Woori Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 787 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group by 12.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Woori Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Woori Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF)

Woori Financial Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial services to individual, business, and institutional customers in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Investment Banking, and Others segments. The company offers savings, demand, and installment accounts; time deposits and certificates of deposit; and working capital, facilities, general purpose household, mortgage, and home equity loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Woori Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woori Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.