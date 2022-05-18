Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) Shares Gap Down to $36.97

Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.97, but opened at $35.15. Woori Financial Group shares last traded at $35.15, with a volume of 1 shares.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.73.
Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter. Woori Financial Group had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 9.26%.
About Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF)
Woori Financial Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial services to individual, business, and institutional customers in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Investment Banking, and Others segments. The company offers savings, demand, and installment accounts; time deposits and certificates of deposit; and working capital, facilities, general purpose household, mortgage, and home equity loans.
