World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) Shares Bought by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) by 80.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,576 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.15% of World Fuel Services worth $2,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in World Fuel Services by 51.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Fuel Services during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 102.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INT opened at $23.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.90. World Fuel Services Co. has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $35.91.

World Fuel Services ( NYSE:INT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $12.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. World Fuel Services’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on INT shares. TheStreet lowered shares of World Fuel Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of World Fuel Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations, and military customers.

