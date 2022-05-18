Wownero (WOW) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.22 Million

Wownero (WOW) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. During the last week, Wownero has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wownero has a market cap of $4.22 million and approximately $10,685.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wownero coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0811 or 0.00000278 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003419 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 3,368.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.99 or 0.00595545 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003424 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00015435 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,188.30 or 0.99910359 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001416 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003426 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001808 BTC.

About Wownero

Wownero (CRYPTO:WOW) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 52,049,447 coins. Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Wownero is wownero.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Wownero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wownero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wownero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

