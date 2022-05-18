WOWswap (WOW) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $7,074.00

WOWswap (WOW) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 18th. WOWswap has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and $7,074.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WOWswap has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. One WOWswap coin can now be bought for about $2.31 or 0.00007901 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WOWswap alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003419 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 3,368.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.99 or 0.00595545 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001416 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $141.75 or 0.00485204 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54,632.70 or 1.87005519 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00033715 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008943 BTC.

About WOWswap

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 577,987 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Buying and Selling WOWswap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOWswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOWswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WOWswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOWswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.