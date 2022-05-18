Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Trading 16.8% Lower Over Last Week (WCK)

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (WCK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. In the last week, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded down 16.8% against the dollar. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.01 or 0.00010305 BTC on popular exchanges. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a market cap of $197,173.20 and approximately $112.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003425 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 4,124.6% against the dollar and now trades at $208.97 or 0.00716557 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001423 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $145.08 or 0.00497472 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00034277 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,104.49 or 1.68375751 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008906 BTC.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Profile

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars.

