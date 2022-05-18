Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $559.20 Million

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. Over the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar. Wrapped BNB has a total market cap of $1.53 billion and $559.20 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped BNB coin can currently be purchased for about $293.15 or 0.01010156 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003442 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 3,385.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.82 or 0.00598952 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $142.45 or 0.00490847 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,873.95 or 1.89085185 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00033777 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008998 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Coin Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 5,218,923 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org . Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

