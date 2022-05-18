WS Management Lllp Boosts Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

WS Management Lllp increased its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 62.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,955 shares during the period. Newmont accounts for approximately 1.1% of WS Management Lllp’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. WS Management Lllp’s holdings in Newmont were worth $14,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simmons Bank grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 29,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Newmont by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Newmont by 0.3% in the third quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 2.4% in the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.69.

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $200,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $468,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 69,843 shares of company stock worth $5,199,013 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NEM traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.88. The company had a trading volume of 5,244,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,849,661. The stock has a market cap of $50.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.76 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.17. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.60 and a fifty-two week high of $86.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.02). Newmont had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 167.94%.

Newmont Company Profile (Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.