WS Management Lllp Trims Stock Position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA)

WS Management Lllp cut its holdings in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 67,783 shares during the period. WS Management Lllp’s holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals were worth $2,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 555,084 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 4,190 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 2.7% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 235,976 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after acquiring an additional 6,220 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 8,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

ASA traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.90. The stock had a trading volume of 46,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,474. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has a twelve month low of $17.41 and a twelve month high of $24.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.32.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

