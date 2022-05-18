WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Receives $192.10 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $186.18.

WSPOF has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities cut their price objective on WSP Global from C$210.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on WSP Global from C$201.00 to C$197.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on WSP Global from C$186.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on WSP Global from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of WSP Global stock remained flat at $$101.74 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 38 shares, compared to its average volume of 886. WSP Global has a 1 year low of $101.74 and a 1 year high of $149.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.57 and a 200 day moving average of $131.69.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

