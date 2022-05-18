WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Trading Down 6.5%

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) shares traded down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.54 and last traded at $7.63. 77,942 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,389,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.16.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WW. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on WW International from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp cut WW International from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of WW International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of WW International from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of WW International from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WW International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Get WW International alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $534.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.90 and a 200 day moving average of $13.19.

WW International ( NASDAQ:WW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $297.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.60 million. WW International had a net margin of 6.52% and a negative return on equity of 21.21%. WW International’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that WW International, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in WW International by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of WW International by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in WW International by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in WW International by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 143,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in WW International by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 6,383 shares during the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WW International (NASDAQ:WW)

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WW International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WW International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.