Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.16 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL – Get Rating) will announce $3.16 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Xcel Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.08 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.21 billion. Xcel Energy reported sales of $3.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Xcel Energy will report full year sales of $13.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.29 billion to $14.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $14.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.57 billion to $15.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Xcel Energy.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:XEL traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.89. The stock had a trading volume of 3,150,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,431,494. Xcel Energy has a 12-month low of $61.15 and a 12-month high of $76.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.34.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

