Xend Finance (XEND) Price Reaches $0.0340 on Exchanges

Xend Finance (XEND) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. Xend Finance has a total market capitalization of $3.65 million and approximately $704,623.00 worth of Xend Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Xend Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0340 or 0.00000117 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Xend Finance has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003442 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 3,385.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.82 or 0.00598952 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $142.45 or 0.00490847 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,873.95 or 1.89085185 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00033777 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008998 BTC.

About Xend Finance

Xend Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 107,160,249 coins. The Reddit community for Xend Finance is https://reddit.com/r/XendFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Xend Finance’s official Twitter account is @xendfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Xend Finance is a decentralized Credit Union protocol built to optimize, improve and add value to the core operations of credit unions globally. Xend Finance is decentralizing savings, lending, borrowing and investment operations of credit unions. “

Buying and Selling Xend Finance

