YETI (NYSE:YETI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.86-$2.91 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.67 billion-$1.69 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.68 billion.

YETI stock traded down $3.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,275,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,585. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.64. YETI has a fifty-two week low of $42.09 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82.

Get YETI alerts:

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. YETI had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 47.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that YETI will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YETI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of YETI from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of YETI from $86.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of YETI from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of YETI from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of YETI from $83.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.42.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of YETI by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,372,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,208,000 after acquiring an additional 90,088 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of YETI by 6.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,613,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,692,000 after acquiring an additional 289,335 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of YETI by 12.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,908,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,454,000 after acquiring an additional 434,669 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of YETI by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,202,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,118,000 after acquiring an additional 56,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of YETI by 17.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 888,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,551,000 after acquiring an additional 132,276 shares in the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About YETI (Get Rating)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.