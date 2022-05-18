Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) to Post -$0.60 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) to post ($0.60) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Alteryx’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.58) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.62). Alteryx posted earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 650%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alteryx will report full-year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.50). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to $0.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Alteryx.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $157.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.88 million. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 46.53% and a negative net margin of 42.51%. The business’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AYX shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Alteryx from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Alteryx from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Alteryx from $100.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alteryx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.86.

Shares of NYSE:AYX traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.60. 7,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,523. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.26. Alteryx has a twelve month low of $49.67 and a twelve month high of $90.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.48 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

In other news, Director Jeff Horing bought 56,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.71 per share, for a total transaction of $3,165,943.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dean Stoecker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $1,237,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greytown Advisors Inc. grew its position in Alteryx by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 2,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Alteryx by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Alteryx by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Alteryx by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in Alteryx by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

About Alteryx (Get Rating)

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alteryx (AYX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.