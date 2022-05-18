Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.08 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) will post $3.08 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avis Budget Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.25 billion and the lowest is $2.77 billion. Avis Budget Group reported sales of $2.37 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will report full year sales of $11.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.68 billion to $12.08 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $11.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.89 billion to $11.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Avis Budget Group.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $9.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $6.54. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 635.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Avis Budget Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.83.

In related news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,823 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total transaction of $1,091,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 737.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000.

Shares of CAR stock traded down $26.58 on Wednesday, hitting $186.24. 1,016,027 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,035,587. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.01. Avis Budget Group has a 52 week low of $65.87 and a 52 week high of $545.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.63.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

