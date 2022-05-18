Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) to Announce $1.55 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cabot’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.61 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.50. Cabot posted earnings per share of $1.35 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cabot will report full-year earnings of $6.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.15. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.75 to $7.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cabot.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.99 million. Cabot had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 3.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS.

CBT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Cabot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Cabot from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Cabot from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cabot by 11.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,931,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $474,186,000 after purchasing an additional 686,769 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cabot by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,120,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $418,701,000 after purchasing an additional 374,834 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Cabot by 11.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,541,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $242,273,000 after purchasing an additional 353,154 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cabot by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,472,952 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $195,180,000 after purchasing an additional 43,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cabot by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,086,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $173,468,000 after purchasing an additional 31,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Cabot stock traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $70.58. The company had a trading volume of 383,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37 and a beta of 1.37. Cabot has a 12-month low of $47.59 and a 12-month high of $74.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.78%.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

