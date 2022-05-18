Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.93 Billion

Equities analysts expect Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) to report sales of $2.93 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Conagra Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.95 billion and the lowest is $2.91 billion. Conagra Brands posted sales of $2.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Conagra Brands will report full-year sales of $11.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.50 billion to $11.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $11.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.71 billion to $12.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Conagra Brands.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 9.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CAG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Consumer Edge lowered shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of CAG traded down $2.56 on Friday, reaching $32.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,085,673. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Conagra Brands has a 12-month low of $30.06 and a 12-month high of $39.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 58.14%.

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 25,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $938,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,567,522.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 72,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $2,610,729.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,944 shares in the company, valued at $5,761,182.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 109,580 shares of company stock valued at $3,952,793. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 29.1% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 126,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after acquiring an additional 28,450 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 2.2% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 153,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in Conagra Brands by 489.9% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 56,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 46,740 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the first quarter valued at about $2,368,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 99.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,761,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,146,000 after purchasing an additional 878,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands (Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Conagra Brands (CAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.