Zacks: Analysts Expect Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $580.91 Million

Analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) will announce $580.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Amedisys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $560.70 million to $592.20 million. Amedisys posted sales of $564.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amedisys will report full year sales of $2.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Amedisys.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. Amedisys had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $545.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMED shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Amedisys from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Amedisys from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Amedisys from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amedisys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.06.

In related news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 2,500 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.31, for a total value of $443,275.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,896,536.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in Amedisys by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,588,750 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $257,187,000 after purchasing an additional 576,633 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 39,235.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 570,369 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $92,331,000 after buying an additional 568,919 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Amedisys during the 4th quarter valued at $85,286,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Amedisys by 2,265.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 406,854 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $60,662,000 after buying an additional 389,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 233.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 463,866 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $69,162,000 after purchasing an additional 324,806 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED traded down $3.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $120.64. 1,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,345. Amedisys has a 12 month low of $109.53 and a 12 month high of $276.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

