Zacks: Analysts Expect APA Co. (NYSE:APA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.69 Billion

Equities research analysts expect APA Co. (NYSE:APA – Get Rating) to announce sales of $2.69 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for APA’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.34 billion and the highest is $3.01 billion. APA reported sales of $1.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 51.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that APA will report full-year sales of $11.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.48 billion to $12.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $10.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.25 billion to $11.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover APA.

Several analysts have issued reports on APA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of APA from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on APA from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on APA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on APA from $46.50 to $52.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Shares of NYSE:APA traded down $2.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.45. The stock had a trading volume of 8,686,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,735,809. APA has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $45.27.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

