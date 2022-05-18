Zacks: Analysts Expect Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Will Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Astec Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. Astec Industries posted earnings of $0.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Astec Industries will report full-year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $2.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Astec Industries.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.24. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $291.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ASTE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Astec Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ ASTE traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.55. The stock had a trading volume of 10,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,944. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.85 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.91. Astec Industries has a twelve month low of $36.31 and a twelve month high of $75.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is 82.76%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASTE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Astec Industries in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astec Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Astec Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Astec Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Astec Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. 94.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

