Zacks: Analysts Expect Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $105.54 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) will report $105.54 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Guardant Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $103.63 million to $109.70 million. Guardant Health posted sales of $92.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Guardant Health will report full year sales of $465.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $462.95 million to $468.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $626.58 million, with estimates ranging from $602.46 million to $640.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Guardant Health.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $96.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.71 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 62.68% and a negative net margin of 107.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.06) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GH shares. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $170.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Guardant Health from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.83.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $289,823.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Guardant Health by 74.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health stock traded down $2.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.21. 1,647,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,315,725. Guardant Health has a 52-week low of $27.65 and a 52-week high of $133.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 0.70.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

