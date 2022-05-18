Zacks: Analysts Expect Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $275.18 Million

Equities research analysts expect Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) to post sales of $275.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Guild’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $249.00 million to $301.36 million. Guild reported sales of $294.11 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Guild will report full year sales of $1.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Guild.

Get Guild alerts:

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.17. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Guild from $16.50 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Guild from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Guild from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Guild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Guild during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Guild in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Guild by 304.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Guild by 12.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guild in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $314,000. 9.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Guild stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.74. 12,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,788. The firm has a market cap of $533.66 million, a P/E ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.51. Guild has a 52 week low of $7.18 and a 52 week high of $16.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.29.

About Guild (Get Rating)

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 260 branches with licenses in 49 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Guild (GHLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Guild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.