Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.00 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.00 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Advantage Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.00 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $998.78 million. Advantage Solutions reported sales of $849.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Advantage Solutions will report full year sales of $4.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.07 billion to $4.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.14 billion to $4.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Advantage Solutions.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Advantage Solutions had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Advantage Solutions from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Advantage Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Advantage Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Advantage Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.20.

In other Advantage Solutions news, CFO Dean Kaye sold 7,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total value of $38,797.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James M. Kilts bought 56,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.59 per share, for a total transaction of $314,208.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,954 shares of company stock worth $623,394 in the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Advantage Solutions by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,774,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,603,000 after buying an additional 62,402 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advantage Solutions by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,684,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,588,000 after buying an additional 27,746 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Advantage Solutions by 12.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,287,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,593,000 after acquiring an additional 244,802 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Advantage Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $15,267,000. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,889,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,154,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADV opened at $4.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.94. Advantage Solutions has a 52-week low of $4.24 and a 52-week high of $12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 0.62.

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

