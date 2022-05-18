Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.33 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) will post $3.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.32 million and the highest is $6.29 million. Arcturus Therapeutics posted sales of $2.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $38.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.73 million to $54.56 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $326.92 million, with estimates ranging from $48.07 million to $558.87 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Arcturus Therapeutics.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by ($0.50). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,282.62% and a negative return on equity of 64.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.15) earnings per share.

ARCT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $83.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James raised shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcturus Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCT. State Street Corp increased its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,217,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,883 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 179.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,377,000 after acquiring an additional 159,019 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 190.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 217,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,866,000 after acquiring an additional 142,633 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 273,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,115,000 after acquiring an additional 132,196 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 354,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,122,000 after acquiring an additional 120,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

ARCT traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,170. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.12 and a 52 week high of $65.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.22 and its 200-day moving average is $29.10.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the development of vaccines for infectious, and liver and respiratory rare diseases in the United States. The company's development programs comprise LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene, as well as vaccine programs include LUNAR-COV19 and LUNAR-FLU.

