Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $348.87 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) to post sales of $348.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $347.00 million and the highest is $352.60 million. PacWest Bancorp reported sales of $306.68 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PacWest Bancorp.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.03). PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 41.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PacWest Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.71.

In related news, EVP Bryan M. Corsini sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total transaction of $54,501.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $389,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 1,372.2% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 187,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,615,000 after buying an additional 174,504 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 261,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,268,000 after buying an additional 27,293 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $769,000. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PACW traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.48. 1,499,086 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,123,996. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.25. PacWest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $29.18 and a 52 week high of $51.81. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.66%.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

