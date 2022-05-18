Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $701.93 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) will announce sales of $701.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Primerica’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $676.43 million and the highest is $735.30 million. Primerica posted sales of $654.16 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Primerica will report full-year sales of $2.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $2.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $3.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Primerica.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $691.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.25 million. Primerica had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 22.07%. Primerica’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PRI. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Primerica from $197.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Primerica in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Primerica in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.29.

In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total value of $456,715.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Primerica by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PRI stock traded down $1.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,407. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $131.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.65. Primerica has a 1-year low of $113.99 and a 1-year high of $179.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.53%.

Primerica declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, February 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

