Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate RVL Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:RVLP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that RVL Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:RVLP – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.23) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for RVL Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. RVL Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 53.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RVL Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.61). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.22). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover RVL Pharmaceuticals.

Get RVL Pharmaceuticals alerts:

RVL Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVLP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). RVL Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 163.45% and a negative return on equity of 101.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share.

RVLP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

RVLP traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,784. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.62. RVL Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $4.85.

RVL Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

RVL Pharmaceuticals plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products that target markets with underserved patient populations in the ocular and medical aesthetics therapeutic areas in the United States, Argentina, and Hungary. The company is commercializing Upneeq (RVL-1201), an oxymetazoline hydrochloride ophthalmic solution, for the treatment of acquired blepharoptosis, or low-lying eyelid in adults.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RVL Pharmaceuticals (RVLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RVL Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RVL Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.