Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG) Will Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG – Get Rating) will report ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Skylight Health Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Skylight Health Group posted earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Skylight Health Group will report full year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.51). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.22). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Skylight Health Group.

Get Skylight Health Group alerts:

SLHG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Skylight Health Group from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skylight Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skylight Health Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.44.

Shares of SLHG traded up $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.62. 21,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,402. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.23. Skylight Health Group has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $6.25.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Skylight Health Group in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Skylight Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skylight Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skylight Health Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Skylight Health Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Skylight Health Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Skylight Health Group Inc operates as a healthcare services and technology company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Colombia. It operates the US multi-state primary care health network, which provides a range of services from primary care, sub-specialty, allied health, and laboratory/diagnostic testing.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Skylight Health Group (SLHG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Skylight Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skylight Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.