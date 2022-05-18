Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $664.94 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR – Get Rating) will announce $664.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Venator Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $647.37 million to $674.78 million. Venator Materials reported sales of $567.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Venator Materials will report full year sales of $2.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.76 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $2.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Venator Materials.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a positive return on equity of 0.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on VNTR shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Venator Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Venator Materials from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Venator Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.13.

VNTR stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.76. 123,354 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,511. Venator Materials has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.56.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Venator Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Venator Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Venator Materials by 967.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 7,375 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Venator Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Venator Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000.

Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives segments. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, food, polyester and polyamide fibers, catalysts, and cosmetics products.

