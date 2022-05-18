Zacks: Brokerages Expect American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) to Post $0.25 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.25 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the lowest is $0.21. American Eagle Outfitters reported earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 47.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will report full year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $2.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $3.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover American Eagle Outfitters.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 34.33%. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AEO shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.54.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 24,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $449,244.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,174. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Davis purchased 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.12 per share, for a total transaction of $99,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEO. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,462 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter worth $37,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 256.4% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period.

AEO stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.76. 543,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,326,212. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52 week low of $13.36 and a 52 week high of $38.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 35.47%.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

